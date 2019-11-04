Monday November 4, 2019 -Jubilee Party candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, has wooed the voters in the area with a promise to push for the legalization of marijuana if elected to Parliament.





Speaking yesterday at Laini Saba at his finally rally in Kibra before the scheduled by-election on November 7, 2019, Mariga said once he is elected MP, he will partner with other like-minded MPs to push for the legalization of bhang.





According to Mariga, illegal substance is a cure for cancer.





“Mnataka tuongelee mambo ya shada. Tunajua shada inacure cancer. Hio lazima tuipush.





Hatutaki bangi ya kwenda kupiga watu. Shada sinimedicine? Sasa mimi nataka muniingize bunge tuanze kutetea hiyo mambo ya shada,” Mariga said.





It seems Mariga is borrowing a leaf from the area MP the late Ken Okoth, who had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, concerning a proposal to decriminalize the growth and use of marijuana in Kenya.





Okoth in September of 2018 had sought help in crafting the Marijuana Control Bill 2018, noting that he already has a working draft.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



