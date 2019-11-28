Thursday November 28, 2019 - Former presidential aspirant, Ekuru Aukot, has sensationally claimed that the Building Bridges Initiative plagiarized aspects of his flopped Punguza Mizigo Initiative.





In a post on social media, Aukot noted that the BBI team wasted Kenyan taxpayers’ billions in copy pasting the Punguza Mizigo ideas.





According to Aukot, there is nothing new that BBI addresses which was not addressed in his Punguza Mizigo Bill which collapsed after being rejected by more than 24 counties.





"The Building Bridges initiative report is a collection of street talk tailor-made to create chaos by weakening constitutional institutions.”





“There is no new thinking.”

“It's also lifting of aspects of the Punguza Mizigo Bill.”





“What a waste of billions of taxpayers' money," he posted.





He insisted and listed a few exact aspects that had been lifted from his proposal.





Dr. Aukot has been a staunch critic of the BBI and has hinted at a relaunch of the flopped bill christening it People's Punguza Mizigo Kenya Phase 2.



