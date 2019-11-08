Friday November 8, 2019 -Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has dedicated Imran Okoth's victory to the people of Kibra constituency following the yesterday’s by-elections.





Imran Okoth, a brother to the late MP Ken Okoth, beat 23 other candidates to win Kibra by-elections by over 24,000 votes, with Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga, coming in second with more than 11,000 votes.





Speaking after the Imran’s win, Keter, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto, termed the victory as a win against 'cartels', even though he never mentioned their names.





In a previous message, Keter, who is serving his second term, accused Ruto of 'forcing' Jubilee MPs to support McDonald Mariga who emerged second.





"Thank you so much Kibra people for telling off the cartels. I believed in you and of course, it has come to pass," said Keter, a rebel Jubilee party MP.





The Kibra by-election contest had been reduced to 2022 projected battle between Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.





Mariga conceded defeat even before the official declaration Imran Okoth as the Kibra by-election winner on Thursday.





"After the election, we should go back to our past life and strengthen our friendship. I will offer you maximum support," Mariga said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



