



Friday, November 29, 2019 - Dennis Itumbi, the former Communication and Digital Strategist at State House Dennis Itumbi is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.





Days after Itumbi was manhandled and kicked out of the Presidential dais by Uhuru’s guards during the launch of the BBI report in Bomas, he has been ordered to pay child support for a baby he fathered and neglected.





The baby mama through family Law advocate Enricah Dulo, claimed that Itumbi had refused to support the child since she was born.









She requested 50,000 child support, medical cover and house help salary when the minor starts school.





However, the judge directed Itumbi to pay Ksh20, 000 monthly upkeep before the case is heard and determined.





The mother was granted legal custody of the minor but also gave Mr. Itumbi reasonable access to the child.





Lawyer Dulo asked the court to direct Itumbi to provide a copy of his ID so that his name can be included in the minor’s certificate of birth.





Responding to the ruling, Itumbi took to twitter to admit that he’s indeed the father.

“The child is mine. May the child suckle with both cheeks.





“The best care, a father MUST offer a child is assured,” wrote Itumbi.





Itumbi had requested for a DNA test on the minor and the results turned positive.



