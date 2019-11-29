Friday, November 29, 2019-

Controversial blogger and former State House Digital director, Dennis Itumbi, has been ordered to pay monthly child support for a baby he fathered but refused to take responsibility.





The mother had filed the case accusing Mr. Itumbi of neglecting the child from birth and has refused to provide any form of support.





She also revealed that she was in a relationship with the controversial blogger between January and August 2018.





“ He ended the relationship sometime in August 2018 when the lady informed him that she was pregnant with his child ,"





" She successfully delivered a female child on June 14, this year ,” The mother’s lawyer Enricah Dulo said in court papers.





Itumbi had requested for a DNA test and the results proved that he is indeed the father of the child.





Consequently, the judge directed Itumbi to pay Ksh20, 000 monthly upkeep for before the case is heard and determined.





The mother was granted legal custody of the minor but also gave Mr. Itumbi reasonable access to the child.





Lawyer Dulo asked the court to direct Itumbi to provide a copy of his ID so that his name can be included in the minor’s certificate of birth.





The court also allowed the parties to try and reach an out-of-court settlement on the matter.