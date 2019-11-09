Job Vacancies:

Teachers





Location: Ongata Rongai, Kenya

Contract Type: Full time

Job Function: Teaching & Training

Salary Range: Confidential

A result driven school in Ongata Rongai that caters for a wide range of abilities and capabilities seeks to hire Primary Level Teachers and ECDE Teachers to join their team of experienced, qualified and self-driven teaching staff.

Overview of Duties and Responsibilities

· Offering a unique and lovely experience for the learners at school.

· Ensuring that the classroom learning environment is conducive

· Preparing professional teaching tools and materials of high quality and standards

· Delivery of well thought and thoroughly prepared lessons

· Supervise learners during indoor and outdoor sessions to ensure safety

· Deliver personalized instruction to each student by encouraging interactive learning.

· Prepare, administer and supervise assessment for the learners

· Preparing regular reports to the management, Parents and other stakeholders on the individual progress for all learners

· Organize supplies and resources and materials needed for a class lesson both in class and outdoors.

· Determine, organize, implement and monitor the curriculum coverage within the year.

· Promote extracurricular activities in accordance with the school policies and calendar

· Plan and implement educational activities and school events.

· Ensure your classroom is clean and orderly.

· Any other duties as assigned.

Primary Teachers

Skills and Qualifications

· A P1/Diploma/Degree in Education

· TSC Registered

· 2 Years of relevant Experience in a Reputable Institution

· CBC Trained

· Possesses Quality Digital Literacy experience

ECDE Teachers

Skills and Qualifications

· A Diploma/Degree in Early Childhood Education

· TSC Registered

· 2 Years of relevant Experience in a Reputable Institution

· CBC Trained

· Possesses Strong Digital Literacy experience

Key Attributes for both roles

· Team Player

· Great love for children

· Articulate and Confident

· Ability to meet set timelines

· Ability to Prepare Quality Professional teaching documents

· Good organization and communication skills.

· Creative and innovative.

· Passionate & Self-driven

· Positive attitude.

How to Apply

If you are a passionate & creative teacher who loves being challenged and would like the opportunity to be part of our vibrant team and grow with us as we inspire learning for our future leaders, submit your application letter and CV to Jobsapplications85@gmail.com on or before 18th November 2019 clearly indicating on the subject line the role you are applying for.