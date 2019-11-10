Art Teacher





The Coast Academy is among the leading educational Institution of its kind in Kenya. The School is located at Mombasa, Kizingo Area. We follow the Cambridge International Curriculum but also recognize the International, African and Kenyan roots of our student body.

We are seeking for a highly motivated teachers who can inspire students and who would be willing to contribute to enhance and develop activities beyond the classroom.

We have vacancies for the following subjects: –

Biology/Chemistry Teacher

Maths/Physics Teacher

ICT/Physics Teacher

Art Teacher

Responsibilities

· Will be responsible for effective instruction, training and assessment of students in the assigned subject.

· Carries out supervisory duties and additional programmes as agreed with the Academy authorities.

· Implements consistent disciplinary practices in accordance with ASL policies and the Academy’s Student Code of Conduct.

· Looks to the welfare of all students, taking appropriate measures of support and guidance, either personally or with help. Checks students’ appearance and attendance.

· Adopts a positive approach to all students in the Academy irrespective of ability and behaviour.

· Reports to the Head Teacher concerns and information freely and when requested so as to maintain the good image of the Academy.

· Understands the goals of the Academy as detailed and acts in accordance with them.

· Maintains close and positive cooperation with the community served and colleagues. Attends meetings with parents and involves them in Academy affairs and concerns.

· Cooperates with departmental heads in setting, updating and following relevant schemes of work, lesson plans, and instructional devices and resources.

· Maintains records of work, mark book and central mark book as agreed with the Head of Department.

Qualifications

· Must be a degree holder – Bachelor of Education from a recognized institution

· Must be registered with Teacher Service Commission

· At least three years demonstrable teaching experience

· Knowledge of the current trends in their subject areas; passionate about 21 st Century teaching skills and I.T savvy

· Familiar with the British curriculum, especially Edexcel & Cambridge

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

· Ability and proven willingness to support clubs and other co-curricular activities





ICT Teacher

Physics Teacher

Maths Teacher

Chemistry Teacher

Biology Teacher

How to Apply

If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application letter and curriculum vitae to: The Coast Academy’s email address : info@coastacademy.ac.ke