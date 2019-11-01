Friday November 1, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) has responded to Orange Democratic Movement, ODM’s threat to dissolve the National Super Alliance (NASA).





In a phone interview, ANC Secretary General, Barrack Muluka, dared Raila Odinga’s party to quit NASA after ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, accused its affiliate parties of being parasites.





Muluka said that the Musalia Mudavadi-led ANC is ready for anything, adding that leaders from their political umbrella are tired of the empty threats they have been receiving from Raila’s camp over the past few weeks.





He also said that ODM is free to leave the Coalition if it feels that it has had enough rather than issuing threats to do with the dissolution of the party at the end of the day.





“They are free to leave NASA because it only exists on paper and it’s them, ODM, who keep invoking NASA when they think it favours their cause,” Mr Muluka said.





“They have never honoured any NASA agreement, and there is no ceremony required for them to leave,” he added





According to Muluka, Raila used the other parties to campaign and now wants to isolate himself because he achieved his mission.





He also noted that Raila embarked on a scheme to walk away from his colleagues after he withdrew from the rerun without proper consultation.



