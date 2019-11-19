Tuesday November 19, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accused of insincerity with regards to his latest remarks on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking during an interview on Tuesday morning, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, said Uhuru is insincere by claiming he is in the dark over the contents of BBI report, insisting that he must have by now been briefed about what the report entails.





The MP said that Uhuru could only be taking his time after detecting a possible rejection of the report, but cannot claim to be in the dark.





"I don't agree that he has not seen (hajaona) report, he has seen it, he is trying to steer clear because he is realised things are hot (ameiona, ni kuruka anaruka maana anaona mambo ni moto). You cannot lead a country and not know plans to change the country (ile mambo inapangwa ya kubadilisha nchi)," he said.





On ODM, the Bahati legislator claimed that the party came into the BBI with a hidden agenda, and while Uhuru could be genuine in his push for unity, Raila and his team could be out to push for the realisation of their personal agenda.





Ngunjiri, a strong critic of the BBI and Uhuru's truce with Raila, termed this the reason why Raila allies have been talking about a referendum immediately after BBI formation.





