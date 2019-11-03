Sunday November 3, 2019 -Makadara MP George Aladwa has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and others of fronting candidates for the Kibra Parliamentary race with the intention of fighting ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Saturday, he claimed that some of the party leaders involved in the race are mere busybodies, reminding them that they can only beat Imran Okoth, not Raila.





According to Aladwa, some of the parties eyeing the seat are out to more of settle scores with Raila than offer leadership to Kibra residents, which he says should not be the case.





"The happenings there are caused by busybodies, people saying that a win in Kibra is a defeat to Raila. But Raila is not a candidate, the candidate is Imran (Ile vishasha iko pale ni ya busybodies. Watu wanasema eti tukishinda Kibra tumeshinda Raila. Raila hasimami, yule anasimama ni Imran)," he said.





He also took a swipe at the ruling Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga, who is seen as one of the candidates who might give ODM some stiff competition in the November 7 mini poll.





Aladwa, who is leading the ODM campaigns in the capacity of the chair, warned Kibra voters against electing Deputy President William Ruto’s man, pointing out that he is not one of them.





"Jubilee has brought a person who is neither from there nor a voter. How do you expect people to vote for you yet you do not have a vote? (Jubilee wameleta mtu ambaye hata si wa pale ba hata hana kura. Utapigiwaje kura na mwenyewe hauna kura?)," he posed.





