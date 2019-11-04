Monday November 4, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised most Kenyans when he failed to show up in Jubilee Kibra candidate, McDonald Mariga's final campaign rally.





This is despite all efforts made by Deputy President William Ruto for Uhuru to grace Mariga’s final rally in Kibra.





According to a Twitter post by State House, the President opted to attend a joint prayer and thanksgiving service for Disciplined Service Officers and their families at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi County.





Uhuru was accompanied by Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai among other faithful.





Being the Jubilee party leader, Uhuru would naturally be expected to crown Mariga's campaign but this was not the case.





Ruto, on the other hand, held a campaign rally for Mariga at DC grounds in Kibra Constituency, where he hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for failing the people of Kibra for the more than 2 decades he was their MP.





The ODM party brigade also held their campaigns at Woodley Grounds in Kibra, seeking to drum up the most support out of their last campaign event.



