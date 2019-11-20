Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - This poor man was ordered to add more money after he booked a slay queen for sex and demanded for the doggy-style position.





He thought that he will get all styles after booking her for sex but the cunning slay queen told him that if he wants to get the doggy-style position, he must add more money.





The starved dude was left cursing and asking the notorious slay queen why she didn’t inform him that every style has its own charges.

Watch this video of the poor dude engaging in a heated argument with the slay queen.