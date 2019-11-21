Thursday, November 21, 2019 - The Star journalist, Eric Oloo, who was based in Siaya County, was found dead in a house in Ugunja.





According to area OCPD Ibrahim Muchuma, the scribe was found in the house belonging to Inspector Sabina Kerubo who is the Deputy OCS at Ugunja police station.





The house now marked as a crime scene is just a few metres behind the police post.





Muchuma also revealed that three suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.





"The three suspects were in the said house at the time of the murder," he said.





It has also emerged that Oloo and Kerubo had been living as husband and wife for a while.

However, they have been having problems recently according to neighbors who revealed that Oloo suspected Kerubo of cheating on him.





"Two weeks ago, he went to confront the said man in an unknown location where he was beaten up," the neighbour revealed.





Elsewhere, a K24 producer identified Daniel Chemjor died on Wednesday night after his car veered off the road and plunged into Chebloch gorge on Wednesday evening.



