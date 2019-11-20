Wednesday November 20, 2019 - A top Standard Group journalist has been interdicted for writing a controversial article about National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Geoffrey Mosoku, a veteran political and social justice writer, was suspended pending investigations by the Mombasa Road based media house.





According to his employer, Mosoku went against ethics of writing by claiming that Raila Odinga was being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over tax evasion.

Mosoku claimed that Raila Odinga evaded tax when he purchased a Range Rover in 2017.



But Raila Odinga through his lawyers demanded a public apology by the media group, threatening legal action.





Months later, the Standard Group opted to relieve Mosoku of his duties temporarily pending independent investigations to the matter.





"I am hearing the rumours as well," he said and confirmed that he has received a suspension letter.





When pressed further, he said, "All will be well brother, no human is limited. This life is a journey."



