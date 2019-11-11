Monday November 11, 2019 - A section of women from Mombasa have vowed to strip naked if the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) does not stop investigating Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





This follows the summoning of Sonko on November 6th to Integrity Centre to shed more light on a self-declaration form submitted to the agency before he was elected.





Speaking from Moi Avenue in Mombasa County, the women said that Sonko was being harrassed, adding that they will take action if the anti-corruption agency failed to stop the inquest.





"We are very bitter and we want to talk about how Sonko is being treated.”





“We are not happy because of the harassment he is undergoing because he is a Coastarian and is young.”





"We want to tell the Government that if they want us to strip so that we can show how tired we are about these allegations, then, we will strip," one of the women known as Mildred Odinga spoke.





She further stated that Sonko was not only helping Nairobi residents, but also those who reside in other Counties.





"If there are corruption allegations, then, they took place before Sonko's tenure.”





“Why aren't they giving Sonko a chance to lead?" Mildred questioned.





On Monday, Sonko claimed that an EACC official was out to frustrate him due to his sustained fight against land grabbing in Nairobi.



