Friday, November 1, 2019 - Controversial city socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has caused chaos on social media after she posed completely naked for the gram.





The notorious socialite bimbo who was once married to gold fraudster, Zaheer Jihanda, before he dropped her like a bad habit, posed nude with her private parts only covered with petals of rose flowers, leaving men salivating.





The mother of one, who is not new to controversy captioned the photo:





“To some I’m the petals in the rose flower, and to others I’m the thorns in the rose flowers, but as for me, I just live my lovely life. Full of ups and a few downs, but I know the downs are just a break from the ups.





“To anyone who’s down right now, don’t forget to be yourself, and the highlights of your life are seasonal, so are the downs. Just breathe and make sure I see you on my birthday.





“Happy new month.”





See the photo below.



