Wednesday, November 6, 2019-Ruto’s spanner-boy, Boni Khalwale, is being trolled online after a twitter big-wig posted a conversation that he alleges is between the former fiery Senator and his young side-dish.

In the leaked conversation, Khalwale, a well know womanizer, is seen telling the pretty lady how he misses her and requests her to send him a photo.

 Even before questioning the authenticity of  the texts,  Netizens have flocked twitter with all manner of memes trolling Khalwale and declared him the chairman of Team Mafisi.

It’s never a dull day on social media.

Here’s something to make your day.



