Wednesday, November 6, 2019-Ruto’s spanner-boy, Boni Khalwale, is being trolled online after a twitter big-wig posted a conversation that he alleges is between the former fiery Senator and his young side-dish.
In the leaked conversation, Khalwale, a well know womanizer, is seen telling the pretty lady how he misses her and requests her to send him a photo.
Even before questioning the authenticity of the texts, Netizens have flocked twitter with all manner of memes trolling Khalwale and declared him the chairman of Team Mafisi.
It’s never a dull day on social media.
Here’s something to make your day.
Kumbe Boni Khalwale alias "Pepi" is a strong member of Team Mafisi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#agentsofchaos#MainaAndKingangi # pic.twitter.com/fBM5OCjBqr— MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) November 6, 2019
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment