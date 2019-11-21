Thursday, November 21, 2019 - Sky News has issued an apology after carrying out a misleading investigative story that unearthed the identity of the stowaway who fell off a Kenya Airways plane in London.





The Sky News report indicated that the dead man was Paul Manyasi and published his photos that were pulled from his facebook account.





In the story, Manyasi’s family alleged that their son who worked at a cleaning company at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was the stowaway that fell off the plane in London.





However, Manyasi’s father changed tune a day after the investigative story went viral and claimed that his son was alive and in prison.





He claimed that his son was alive and locked up at Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi after he was arrested for defilement.





He further said that his son’s name was Cedric Shivonje and not Paul Manyasi as indicated by Sky News.





Kenyan Prison Service spokesman, Dixon Mwakazi, confirmed that Shivonje is being remanded at the Nairobi Medium Prison in Industrial Area.





The Sky News journalist who carried out the investigative story is alleged to have bribed Shivonje’s parents and girlfriend with Ksh 20,000 each to give false information.

Sky News has pulled down the story and issued an apology.

Here’s the full statement from the international media house;





Sky News reported last week on the identity of a stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airways plane as it came into land at Heathrow Airport in June.





The report, from Africa correspondent John Sparks, identified the stowaway as Nairobi airport worker Paul Manyasi.





This was based on corroborating interviews with people who identified as friends, relatives and colleagues of Paul Manyasi - including his father.





In an interview with a Kenyan newspaper, that man has now admitted misleading Sky News.





According to the story in Kenyan newspaper, his son - named in the report as Shivonje Isaac - is alive and on remand in a Kenyan prison.





Sky News regrets that our reporting was founded on misleading information.

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority has previously acknowledged that it was possible that the stowaway was an airport employee.





However, we no longer have conclusive evidence that he worked for the cleaning company Colnet and we apologise to Colnet for suggesting the stowaway was one of their employees.



