Thursday November 21, 2019 - Royal Media Services (RMS) chairman, S K Macharia, is reportedly angry with the conduct of gospel artiste, Sammy Irungu, who was caught in an audio clip hurling unprintable words to an unidentified lady.





Over the last 4 days, Irungu has been trending on social media after a recorded phone conversation emerged, where he insulted a lady who was demanding a Sh15,000 refund from him, after he failed to show up to perform at a church event he was invited.





In the clip, the woman calls the artiste to inquire why he was a no show at an earlier church event which he had been booked to perform, even after receiving payment beforehand.

Irungu flatly retorts that he has no money to refund and uses the F and P words to insult the innocent lady.





Sources at RMS said SK Macharia has asked Inooro FM to relieve Irungu of his duties because of his uncouth behavior.





Irungu hosts the Kigocho programme at Inooro FM on Sunday.



