Sunday, November 24, 2019-

Kenyan singer, Wendy Kemunto, has opened up on her rape ordeal on the hands of two rugby players, Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama.





Kemunto was assaulted and raped by the two rugby players, who were her friends, on her birthday and she became pregnant from the ordeal.





While Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama have since been charged and sentenced to 15 years each in jail, Kemunto says that she’s still traumatized by the ordeal.





While sharing her story on Grace Msalame’s Unscripted Show on NTV, Kemunto said:





“It was my birthday, 10th of February and the plan was to go out with my friends, have a good time then go back home but unfortunately due to various reasons things didn’t go as I had planned,”





“Unfortunately I was assaulted and abused that night. I didn’t realize what was happening at first because I was unconscious.





" I was sleeping in and out of unconsciousness,” she added.





Kemunto believes that the players drugged her and that is why she was in and out of consciousness during the whole incident.





“I was very okay when I got there, I admit that it was my birthday and we had a few but at the same time I knew I was aware of my surroundings,” she said.





“I just let them do what they wanted until they eventually stopped and that’s when I decided to leave,” she narrated.





Days that followed Kemunto revealed that she wanted to end her life.





“I was very scared and I wanted to kill myself, I even tried. I bought a lot of pills because I really wanted to end my life,” she says.





Three weeks after the incident, she discovered she was pregnant and while she was devastated, she still wanted to keep the baby.





However, she had a miscarriage in the fifth month due to what doctors said was ‘stress and the environment she was in’





Watch the interview below.



