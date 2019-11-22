Friday, November 22, 2019 - Singer Otile Brown was almost lynched outside a popular Nairobi club after he hit a boda boda rider and a passenger with his Mercedess Benz on Wednesday.





According to witnesses, the soulful singer was drunk when the incident happened.





The rider suffered serious injuries and is currently hopsitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital while the passenger who happened to popular Reggae MC, DJ Ramosh, escaped with minor injuries.





A witness has revealed that Otile was almost lynched by angry boda boda riders for his arrogance despite being on the wrong.





“Otile brown ana madharau sana.”





“He hit the boda boda intentionally then anaongea ujinga.”





“He was almost beaten up by a mob but luckily he was rescued by a top dj.”





“Boda boda riders almost lynched him.”





“He behaves as if he owns this country.”





“Fame has really gotten into his head,” the witness said





While the musician is yet to speak out on the incident, DJ Ramosh has taken to social media to claim that Otile wanted to kill him.





“Dear God, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for being there for me n ever living me, and always loving me.. @OtileBrownKenya jaribu next time attempting to kill me usidhani mungu hulalala. Wacha vile ulikua unasema ati ni mambo madogo haya killing us,” the DJ tweeted.





See photo from the scene.