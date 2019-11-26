Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - Soulful Kenyan singer, Otile Brown, has finally opened up about an accident he was involved in on 20th November 2019 at Yaya Centre.





The singer had come under fire after he hit a

rider while driving his Mercedes car and fled leaving the rider and a passenger with serious injuries.





The rider has been recuperating at Kenyatta National Hospital but his motorbike was badly damaged.





Otile did not sustain any injury but his Mercedes Benz ride suffered extensive damages.





Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed that he has been in constant communication with the victims and besides buying the rider a new motorbike, he has catered for all the hospital bills.





“To my dear fans, family, friends and supporters, my team and I would like to officially acknowledge the accident I had on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019 around Yaya Centre involving my car with a boda boda carrying 2 passengers."





The statement read:





“My team and I took the injured persons to the hospital and made sure they received the needed necessary treatment and we catered for the resulting bills.

"2 people had sustained minor injuries and were released on the same night after treatment while the rider of the boda boda Mr. Yassin Maina Richard had to be admitted to the hospital for further checkup,”



“I have kept constant communication with Mr. Yassin’s family and to enable him resume earning a living for his family I have procured a new motorbike for him. While accidents are unavoidable, we must remain human.



" I would like to thank all those who called to check on me and continue praying for Mr. Yassin’s recovery. God bless you all. OTILE BROWN!”







