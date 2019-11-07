Thursday, 07 November 2019

-Former International player turned politician MacDonald Mariga has very poor public speaking skills.





When he steps to the podium to speak to the public , he keeps repeating himself and stammering like a toddler.





Kenyans have been trolling him on facebook and twitter, saying that the only thing he keeps repeating is “sindioo, sindiooo”.





High flying comedian Njugush has posted an interesting video trolling Mariga's poor public speaking skills that will crack your ribs.





Watch.







