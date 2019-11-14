Thursday November 14,2019 - Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, has for the first time admitted that he was the leader of ODM goons who beat up Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa.





In an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, Arati said that apart from what the nation knows about the scuffles that were witnessed, more happened, which remains out of the public domain.





He said that though there was no planned violence in Kibra, a number of Jubilee Party politicians found themselves in trouble with the public over allegations of buying votes.





Among them, he said, was Barasa, who he said was actually confronted twice by locals, and not once as is seen in videos making rounds on social media.





Arati said Barasa was first nabbed buying votes in the morning and chased away, before he came back again and experienced the same, adding that he lost two caps.





“Didmus had already been beaten and lost his cap in the morning alongside Oscar Sudi and company, but because of his pride, he came back,”





“(Didmus alikuwa amepigwa tayari asubuhi na akanyanganywa kofia pamoja na akina Oscar Sudi, lakini kwa sababu ya kiburi yake, akarudi tena)," Arati said.





Despite a number of Jubilee Party lawmakers being beaten in the by-election, no arrest has been made over the violence.



