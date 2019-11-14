Thursday November 14,2019 - Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has dared Deputy President William Ruto to face President Uhuru Kenyatta for “supporting” ODM candidate, Bernard Imran Okoth, in the November 7th Kibra by-election.





According to Sifuna, Uhuru was personally supporting Imran Okoth despite Jubilee Party fielding Macdonald Mariga as their candidate.





Sifuna made these remarks after the DP criticised a newspaper story on Thursday by The Standard ‘Handshake MPs ask Ruto to quit’ and accused ODM leader, Raila Odinga, of using the MPs to destroy the Jubilee Party.





“The person you are truly angry at is your boss.”





“He supported the handshake candidate in Kibra and we continue to thank him.”





“You have no balls to face him which is why you choose to lash at others.”





“Omwami the problem is in your bedroom, not ours.”





“Grow a pair and face your boss!” Sifuna tweeted.





Sifuna also claimed that Ruto was angry after ODM carried the day in the November 7th Kibra by-election despite spending a lot of money.





“At this rate, we will ask for a Paybill number so that we return this person’s money so that he stops crying,” he said.



