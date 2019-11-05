Tuesday, November 5, 2019

–Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, was mistreated by police together with his driver and an activist during a violent arrest.





A video going rounds on social media shows heavily armed cops smashing Besiyge’s car’s windscreen while armed with all manner of weapons.





They barricaded a road and forced him to get out of the car and when he refused, they started unleashing terror on him.





Besigye’s driver and an activist were caught up in the melee.





This is not the first time that security officers have been captured mistreating the vocal opposition leader under the instructions of President Yoweri Museveni and his son.





Watch video.





The three were charged by police for inciting violence and holding an unlawful assembly. A video from inside @kizzabesigye1 ‘s car yesterday as police violently arrested him, his driver and an activist.The three were charged by police for inciting violence and holding an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/mf4NkMcKEH November 5, 2019







