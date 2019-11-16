Saturday, November 16, 2019 - This shocking video showing the moment a man was shot dead following a confrontation in a street party is going viral on social media.





In the video, the guy in a white t-shirt is seen picking a fight with a group of guys not knowing that they were armed and trigger happy.





Instead of backing down after realizing he was clearly outnumbered, he tried to confront them and it ended badly.





Interestingly, there is a lady there just minding her business and having a good time oblivious of the fight behind her.

While the incident happened in South Africa, it should as a warning to guys who are quick to start fights with random people at the slightest of provocations.





Watch the video and reaction below.











