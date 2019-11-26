Tuesday, November 26, 2019-

Netizens have reacted with disbelief and shock to a viral video showing the new procedure dark skin ladies are using to bleach their skin.





In the video, the lady is seen laying naked in a bathtub filled with the bleaching agents while another lady is seen exfoliating her Melanin







Netizens cannot fathom why some ladies can go to such extreme measures given the serious side effects that comes with it.





Some of this agents are known to be carcinogenic.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dangerous skin bleaching has become a public health crisis in Africa in recent years.





Some of the African countries where bleaching is rampant include, Nigeria, Ghana, DRC and Kenya.





This has been exacerbated by cosmetic companies that market skin whitening products by linking lighter skin with perceptions of not just beauty but also socioeconomic mobility.





However, those who can’t afford the expensive cosmetics resort to dangerous bleaches and ‘mikorogo’ that have serious side effects.





Watch the video and reaction below.







