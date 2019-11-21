Thursday November 21, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies in Mt. Kenya have vowed to counter President Uhuru Kenyatta's event in Sagana which took place on Friday last week.





According to reports, the legislators have planned a meeting that will neutralize Uhuru’s Sagana meeting.





They said that their grievances were not adequately addressed in the Nyeri meeting.

Led by South Imenti MP, Kathuri Murungi, the legislators vowed to hold a meeting with the help of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





"I proposed to have the meeting because it's always good for leaders to have a postmortem of a meeting with the president and discuss the region's problems on tea, milk, coffee and other agricultural products," said South Imenti MP, Kathure Murungi.





However, Moses Kuria distanced himself from the purported planned meeting, claiming that some individuals were out to tarnish his name and set him against the President.



