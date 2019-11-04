Monday, November 4, 2019

-Kenyans on social media have been left murmuring after KCSE results slip of Jubilee’s Kibra candidate MacDonald Mariga leaked.





Mariga allegedly scored a D- in overall grade and an E in Mathematics.





The former international player turned politician has been a subject of endless social media trolls with a section of Kenyans saying that he cannot construct a proper sentence in English.





According to the leaked results, he scored a D- in English.





Here’s what Mariga scored according to social media detectives.







