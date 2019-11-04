0 , , ,
Monday, November 4, 2019-Kenyans on social media have been left murmuring after KCSE results slip of Jubilee’s Kibra candidate MacDonald Mariga leaked.

Mariga allegedly scored a D- in overall grade and an E in Mathematics.

The former international player turned politician has been a subject of endless social media trolls with a section of Kenyans saying that he cannot construct a proper sentence in English.

According to the leaked results, he scored a D- in English.

Here’s what Mariga scored according to social media detectives.


