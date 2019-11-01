Friday November 1, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale had to face off with youth who demanded to have him end his speech in Kibra during a campaign rally for Jubilee Party's Kibra candidate McDonald Mariga.





While on campaign trail in support of Mariga, Khalwale attacked ODM leader Raila Odinga , blasting him for fighting Mariga's political ambitions in Kibra.





According to Khalwale, Odinga was a seasoned politician who had strategized to fight leaders from the Luhya community, among them former Vice President, the late Wamalwa Kijana.





"If someone was fighting Michael Kijana Wamalwa then he should know that Mariga is a young politician. Mariga does not deserve being fought against by that veteran politician.”





"I want to tell Odinga that Mariga is going to be our MP whether you like it or not," Khalwale lashed out with comments that irked the crowd.





As he continued speaking, dragging in the names of other Luhya community leaders who squared off with Odinga in the past, the crowd got more agitated.





They started gesturing that his time on the podium was over and demanded him to step off.





Khalwale tried to calm them down with prevailing political phrases that seemingly hype the youth and even reverted to speaking the Luhya dialect, but all was in vain.





It took the intervention of Mariga to calm the youths down as he sold them his manifesto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



