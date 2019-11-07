Thursday November 7, 2019 -In an unexpected twist, the Kenyan government on Thursday eased its hardstand and agreed to share the disputed Migingo Island, which lies squarely in Kenyan territory, with Uganda.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta is angling for war with Somalia over the disputed oil blocks in the Indian Ocean.





According to reports, the decision was arrived at even after President Kenyatta's government maintained that the island is in Kenya.





Speaking today, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, stated that Kenya agreed to the deal with Uganda while having in mind the interests of Kenyans.





Juma further stated that the MOU between Kenya and Ugandan authorities would enable fishermen from Kenya and other Lake Victoria residents and users to access either side of the boundaries.





“Kenyans should know that these boundaries are shared by communities across the countries, and we have to find a way to make them soft,” Juma affirmed.





Juma assured Kenyans that the resources they needed from Lake Victoria would still be within their reach.





“My message to Kenyans is that we have their interests at the top of our minds and this can be realised by reducing the risks they face in accessing the trans-boundary resources,” she stated.





However, even as the deal was agreed on, the crucial factor of sharing resources was not deliberated on.





But advocate Apollo Mboya disagreed on the merits of such a deal between two countries.





He noted that Migingo is a territorial part of Kenya and such a decision can't be arrived at without public participation and wide consultation.



