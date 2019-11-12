Tuesday November 12, 2019 - Details have emerged about how President Uhuru Kenyatta reprimanded a number of Government officials during an intense 2-hour meeting at State House yesterday.





According to reports, the meeting that lasted two hours saw Uhuru express displeasure with the money circulating in the economy.





The President allegedly ordered parastatal heads, who were in attendance, to settle debts, amounting to Ksh 34 billion, owed to suppliers.





He also ordered the leaders to plan their budgets based on revenue collected, not budget estimates.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, who was also in the meeting, confirmed that the President had indeed asked leaders to ensure that money was circulating to citizens at the grassroots.





“We have (also) directed the CEOs to release pending bills worth Ksh34 billion as a way of unlocking the flow of cash to the ordinary wananchi."



"They will be required to ensure strict compliance with the austerity measures,” Yattani revealed.





“The President’s main concern is to ensure that the person in the village has money in his pockets,” the CS added.





During the meeting, the President also reportedly expressed displeasure about how Government tenders were profiting a handful of people.





To that effect, he warned them to personally oversee their firms' expenditures, as any corrupt dealings would be dealt with ruthlessly.





Other leaders who reportedly attended the meeting included CS Fred Matiang’i (Interior), CS James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure), CS Peter Munya (Trade) and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.



