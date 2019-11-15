Friday November 15, 2019 - Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, has skipped President Uhuru Kenyatta's event in Nyeri following the death of her brother.





Wahome, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto took to social media to share the sad news.





The Inua Mama Chairperson disclosed that his brother, Evanson Gibson Mwangi (Mwalimu), passed away on Wednesday.





"My brother slipped away from our hands and went to be with his maker two days ago.”





"Fare thee, well brother.”





“It hurts," Wahome posted.





She further wished her compatriots well as they met the President at the Sagana State Lodge.





"Our brothers and sisters in Sagana I pray for you to be guided by wisdom.”





“All the best as I am unable to join you.”





"I am sure you are equal to the task.”





“Our mandate and interests are those we represent," Wahome stated.



