Friday November 8, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly sold two of his four helicopters to finance his political activities ahead of 2022 presidential election.





Word has it that, a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta of arresting senior parastatal CEOs who were stealing public money, dealt major blow on Ruto.





Most parastatal heads were stealing billions of shillings and were taking the money to Ruto’s Karen home.





But since Uhuru’s purge on corruption began, Ruto has not been receiving the dirty money and he has now decided to offload two choppers of his four choppers to fund his political campaigns.





Ruto sold one of his choppers to Energy CS Charles Keter as part of his strategy to remain financially liquid. Keter has stolen billions from Ministry Energy and he is said to be on EACC and DCI’s radar.





The second chopper was bought by Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri who is an epitome of corruption in the Ministry of Agriculture.





Mwangi is already on DCI’s radar over embezzlement of billions of shillings in the ministry.



