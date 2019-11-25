Monday November 25, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto appears to have come to his senses and may support the Building Bridges Initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





This is after he called for sober and respectful discourse on the BBI report once released to Raila and Uhuru on Tuesday.





Speaking at a funds drive in Ngobit Ward, Laikipia County, the DP said Kenyans should have an honest and intellectual discussion about the report devoid of hatred and propaganda.





“We all want to debate the BBI report as Kenyans and find solutions to the challenges facing the country.”





“We should focus on issues that benefit all of us,” he said.





He told off politicians issuing threats to those opposed to the report saying every Kenyan has a right to express their opinion.





Stakes are high as leaders allied to Uhuru and Raila are reported to be planning a major rally on Wednesday at a yet-to-be-disclosed location to gage public opinion on the report.



