Instead of the cops carrying out the arrest as stipulated in the law, they behaved like terrorists.
Things almost turned tragic after a lady cop pulled trigger by mistake and almost shot tenants who were watching the dramatic arrest.
The female cop should go for a refresher course and learn how to handle a gun.
Watch video.
From inbox— Kibii Eliud (@eliudkibii) November 2, 2019
This reportedly happened at SMK Apartment in Muthiga, Kiambu & the four armed guys are suspected to be from Kinoo Police Station. @DCI_Kenya @NPSC_KE @IG_NPS is this how to arrest & handle a gun? Yours is to maintain law & order, protect lives, not the opposite. pic.twitter.com/Kv9R54Mtq4
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment