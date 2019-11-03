Sunday, November 3, 2019 - Kenyans have condemned rogue cops from Kinoo police station after they were caught on camera unleashing terror on a group of unarmed men while carrying out an arrest at SMK apartment in Muthiga, Kiambu County.





Instead of the cops carrying out the arrest as stipulated in the law, they behaved like terrorists.





Things almost turned tragic after a lady cop pulled trigger by mistake and almost shot tenants who were watching the dramatic arrest.





The female cop should go for a refresher course and learn how to handle a gun.





Watch video.

From inbox



@NPSC_KE This reportedly happened at SMK Apartment in Muthiga, Kiambu & the four armed guys are suspected to be from Kinoo Police Station. @DCI_Kenya @IG_NPS is this how to arrest & handle a gun? Yours is to maintain law & order, protect lives, not the opposite. pic.twitter.com/Kv9R54Mtq4 — Kibii Eliud (@eliudkibii) November 2, 2019







