 Sunday, November 3, 2019- Kenyans have condemned rogue cops from Kinoo police station after they were caught on camera unleashing terror on a group of unarmed men  while carrying out an arrest at SMK apartment in Muthiga, Kiambu County.

Instead of the cops carrying out the arrest as stipulated in the law, they behaved like terrorists.

Things almost turned tragic after a lady cop pulled trigger by mistake and almost shot tenants who were watching the dramatic arrest.

The female cop  should go for a refresher course and learn how to handle a gun.

