Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - Famous local rapper, Moustapha, who is among the pioneers of the Kenyan music industry, has been accused of being gay.





Controversial Nairobi Diaries actor, King Trap, claims that Moustapha pretends to be a ladies’ man but he has been drilling other men.





King Trap further alleges that the legendary rapper is housing a gay partner at his residence in Nyayo Eastate and urged him to come out of the closet.





According to Trap, Moustapha has been faking relationships with different women on social media including socialites Huddah Monroe and Pendo but behind the scenes, he enjoys being smashed by other men.





King Trap and Moustapha acted together in Nairobi Diaries and so he probably knows a lot about him.





Here’s what he posted on IG, leaving fans in shock.