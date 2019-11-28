Thursday November 28, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has become the first party to poke holes on the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Thursday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, who appeared on a local TV took issue with the document, faulting the clause allowing the President to pick the Premier, which he argued would make the President too powerful.





Mbadi said the BBI needs some amendments because the President may become a dictator.

“First, we note that we have made progress."



"It is a good starting point."



"The beauty is that this report will be discussed and that is an area we must look at and firm it up."



"I think we are making the President stronger by giving him more powers."



"If you subject to whims of the President it is too dangerous and that is something we need to discuss," Mbadi who is also the Suba North MP said.





In the document, the taskforce has indicated that the President will have the powers to hire and fire the Premier, who will be an elected Member of Parliament.



