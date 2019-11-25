Monday November 25, 2019 -The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government has moved to clarify the reason for the move to ask for more money from the government for the Huduma Namba exercise.





This is after reports surfaced that the ministry had asked the government for an additional Ksh1 billion, to aid in the printing of Huduma Namba cards.





"We wish to categorically state that this is not only false but inconsistent with the normal logical implementation of the budget process," the statement signed by PS Kibicho read.





Speaking to the media during a past press conference, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho dismissed media reports that his ministry had requested an additional Ksh1 billion for Huduma Namba.





According to reports, National Treasury had asked Parliament to approve an additional Ksh1 billion to finalise the Huduma Namba project, stating that it had already gobbled up Ksh7.7 billion.





However, Kibicho swiftly moved to clarify that the government had initially approved Ksh7.5 billion for the whole exercise but only Ksh5.5 billion had been released by Treasury.





"It is out of this balance that the ministry has requested Ksh1 billion in order to pay 50,000 clerks for the 8 extra days worked upon the extension of the Huduma Namba exercise by President Uhuru Kenyatta," the statement clarified.





The PS further explained that the funds would cater for the digitization of the civil registration services and also to clear pending bills accrued from the Huduma Namba exercise.





"For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to reiterate that no money has been requested or budgeted for the printing of the Huduma Cards in the current year," the PS concluded.



