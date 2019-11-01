Friday, November 1, 2019 - A rogue pastor with a massive following caused a stir after he ordered his brainwashed congregants to remove their panties and boxers and then touch their private parts during a miracle service.





He then promised them instant miracles and blessings if they obeyed his instructions.





The brainless congregants did what the rogue pastor instructed them, expecting to receive instant miracles.





A video going round on social media shows the congregants waving their panties and boxers in the air while singing songs of praises and shortly after, they touched their private parts and chanted powerful prayers.





It’s baffling to see how these rogue city pastors brainwash grown up people like kids.





Watch video.