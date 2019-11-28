Thursday, November 28, 2019 - A rogue pastor has caused a stir on social media after he was caught on tape caning his brainwashed congregants like babies.





The pastor, who runs an expansive church with a huge following in Uganda, ordered the congregants to lie down and whipped them.





They were given this punishment after they failed to show up for last Sunday's service.

A video going round on social media shows the pastor whipping the congregants in front of other faithful and questioning them why they didn’t attend the church last Sunday.





As Karl Max said,



"Religion is the opium of the masses."





Watch the video.