Wednesday November 6, 2019 - The National Assembly was forced to adjourn the Wednesday, November 6, morning session after Members of Parliament failed to show up to deliberate on business scheduled for that session.





Reports indicated that out of the 349 MPs, only 15 of them were available at the National Assembly amid rumours of a boycott following the controversial passing of the Finance Bill 2019 that incorporated a memorandum from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Tuesday, November 5, only 160 MPs were present to deliberate on President Uhuru Kenyatta's memorandum that sought to remove interest caps.





This was way below the minimum of 233 votes needed to overturn a presidential memorandum, as prescribed by section 114 (4) of the Constitution, and retain the caps introduced in a bill sponsored by Kiambu MP, Jude Njomo, in 2016.





The MPs were outraged by what they were calling Executive interference of their legislative independence with claims that lack of the minimum number to overturn the memorandum was orchestrated by State House.



