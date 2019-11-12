Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - A notorious gangster who has been on the run for months, committed suicide last week after his accomplice was gunned down by police officers in Thika.





Simon Kinyua, 40, is reported to have told his friends that he will kill himself on learning about the death of his accomplices.





According to area chief, Nancy Gichuki, the deceased was suspected to be a member of a gang that had been terrorizing residents of Central region.

The incident was the third suicide case to be reported in the area in less than a month.





Over the weekend, a church service was interrupted briefly on Sunday after a man committed suicide inside the compound of St John Catholic Church in Kutus, Kirinyaga County.





The body of the deceased identified as Dennis Bundi, 26, was found dangling from a tree with a rope tied around his neck.





The church chairman, Michael Gichinga, confirmed the identity of the 26-year-old man adding that he was not aware of any reason that could have driven him to end his life.





According to data released in September during the World Suicide Prevention Day, Central Kenya was leading in suicidal deaths, a factor that has been attributed to alcoholism, unemployment and poverty.



