Saturday November 23, 2019 -Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has thanked Kibra residents for the love and support they showed during the November 7 by-election, despite the chaos Deputy President William Ruto alleged was orchestrated by ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday during the thanksgiving for McDonald Mariga at Bomas of Kenya, Omanga threatened Raila with much worse violence should he ever send his goons to beat up Ruto and his allies like he did in Kibra.





"Today I would like to thank the men, women, and youth of Kibra for showing us much love when we sought votes for Mariga. We know what happened on November 7, our people were intimidated and others were injured." Omanga stated.





"What I would like to inform you is that ODM has no monopoly over violence. We went into the election thinking it would be peaceful, and that is why we did not cause any fracas or retaliate," she remarked.





"The journey to 2022 has now begun, those we campaigned with here in Kibra and others not from here, will form William Ruto's army in 2022. We will offer tight security, sisi ndio tutakua na hizo 'bundee' 2022," she added.





She called upon the residents to rise up and rally against the opposition in a bid to aid DP Ruto's 2022 bid and for Mariga to clinch the Kibra seat in 2022.





Kimilili MP Didymus Barasa joined Omanga in sending a warning to the ODM Party. He cautioned that he would not hold back in 2022.





"I want to tell Raila that if he wants to cause chaos in 2022, the person he will be up against is Didmus Barasa and Nickson Korir here," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



