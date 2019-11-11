Monday November 11, 2019 - History repeated itself on Sunday after Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, stormed out of a church service after a fierce clash ensued.





According to reports, Kamanda disagreed with Nyandarua Women Representative, Faith Gitau, an act that nearly culminated into full-blown chaos.





It all started when Kamanda castigated his fellow lawmaker for showing up with rowdy youth in tow.





“This is a church and must be respected,” Kamanda warned the Woman Rep at Kiandege AIC church in Ndaragwa Sub-County.





After tension started rising, the MP is said to have hurriedly concluded the donation sessions he was overseeing before storming out with his group.





This forced Pastor Samuel Gachango to issue an apology.





Before the Woman Rep arrived at the venue, Kamanda, alongside a host of other leaders, castigated the Nyandarua County Government for blaming the national government for its woos.





The leaders claimed that the County blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the poor prices of milk and potatoes yet other Counties were performing well.





“This shows something is wrong with leadership in Nyandarua compared to Murang’a where Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has invested in milk processing,” explained Waweru.





In September, Kamanda also stormed out of a church in Nanyuki where he was the chief guest after falling out with Laikipia Woman Rep, Catherine Waruguru.



