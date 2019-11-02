Saturday November 2, 2019-

Jubilee Party candidate, MacDonald Mariga has paid an arm and a leg to bring a popular musician in the country to campaign for him Kibra constituency.





On November 7, Kibra electorate will go to the ballot to choose their MP following the demise of Ken Okoth in July this year.





On Friday, Jamaica Reggae Superstar, Kenyatta Hill, jetted in the country to drum support for Mariga in Kibra.





Kenyatta is the son of late roots reggae legend Mighty Culture alias Joseph Hill who was famed for his hits such as International Herb and Humble African.





The singer, who has been paid millions of shillings by Mariga, is scheduled to hold a major concert in Kibra on Sunday, November 3.





In one of his Facebook videos, he disclosed he was coming to Kenya to help "his brothers make a decision" though he insisted he is not politically motivated.





“This is Kenyatta Hill, I am coming to join you. You know why? I am coming to help you make a decision. You who we going to celebrate with? Mariga, because he promised us to help talent in the ghettos. I am coming to show my support for brother Mariga," Hill stated.





President Uhuru Kenyatta will be among those who will attend the show.





Mariga will face up with ODM candidate Imran Okoth and Amani National Congress (ANC), Eliud Owalo.



