Monday, November 4, 2019 - A video of an unidentified man threatening another man with a pistol has surfaced online and raised alarm over the number of citizens with guns.





The man, who was driving a Subaru, came out of his car breathing fire and cocked his gun.





He shot in the air and threatened to dismantle the head of the dude he was arguing with.





He even aimed the gun at him during the heated argument and almost pulled the trigger.





It’s not clear what they were arguing about.





Watch the video.