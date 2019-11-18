Monday, November 18, 2019 - A Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Nanyuki branch manager who went missing on Saturday was found dead in the toilet in his rented apartment.





Mr. George Kiarie, 50, went missing and his phone calls went answered prompting junior employees of the bank to file a report at the Nanyuki Police Station.





According to Maxwell Nyaema, Laikipia County Commander, police officers visited Mr. Kiarie’s house at Immanuel Flats in Nanyuki Town where they broke into his room only to find his body in the toilet.





“An employee at the bank made a report at the station before some officers proceeded to his house at around 10pm and found the banker’s body lying in the toilet.” Mr Nyaema said





The body was transferred to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital’s mortuary.





Detectives have launched investigations into the cause of death.



