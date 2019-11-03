Sunday November 3, 2019- Wiper leader and former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, was conspicuously absent from a meeting ODM leader Raila Odinga had with members of the Kamba community living in Kibra.





The meeting was, however, attended by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Machakos counterpart, Dr Alfred Mutua.





"In the interest of the nation, leaders put aside their personal interests to support a course that can help the nation move forward.”





“I had a fruitful engagement with my brothers & sisters from Ukambani to talk about Kenya today.”





“They promised to show the same on the 7/11 in Kibra (sic)," the ODM Party tweeted.





Mutua, who is a strong critic of Kalonzo, has made public his intention to wrest control of the leadership of the Kamba nation from the former VP.





Both Mutua and Ngilu threw their weight behind the ODM candidate Imran Okoth.





Kalonzo has avoided the Imran Okoth campaign and his absence in the meeting could be interpreted as opposition to the candidature of the ODM candidate.



